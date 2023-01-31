ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Jenb
3d ago

like anything else they want kids to be robots and lack any type if emotion or empathy. Just like the party introducing this bill

Red Rider
3d ago

the dumbing down of kids just like the voters who put these fascist people in charge....Germany called they want their fascism back!....Sorry Germany know that's not the case but does anyone else feel the 1930's look is making a return to iowa?

cccharlotte
3d ago

The dictators are hard at work. If you don’t see the trend and vote these dictators out, this country is doomed to be a free republic.

northwestmoinfo.com

Fines Proposed for Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law

(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bill Targeting Gender Identity Moves Forward In Iowa Legislature

(Des Moines) The bill forcing teachers to tell parents their child’s gender identity is ready for debate in the Iowa House. The proposal also says teachers can’t affirm students’ gender identity, and parents can press legal action if they do. Several organizations are concerned that the legislation will negatively affect the mental health of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. The proposal passed through the House Education Committee yesterday.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
IOWA STATE
bookriot.com

Here’s How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books

This week across the book banning social media world, a new guidebook to inappropriate books across the state of Iowa has been circulating. This 111 page guidebook, put together by Moms For Liberty in Polk County, reiterates that their quest to remove inappropriate books from schools is not about book banning. Indeed, they use the Stephen King philosophy to suggest that just because they do not want books in schools does not mean that students cannot get them from public libraries (conveniently leaving out their quest to get those books removed in public libraries, too).
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Christian reflects on school choice bill

SIOUX CENTER—Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a school choice bill Jan. 24 called the Students First Act, which will allow any Iowa student to use state money to pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. “Parents deserve choice. Government can no longer stand in their way,” Reynolds...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority

Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds. The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

House votes to withdraw more grant money from Iowa Veterans Trust Fund

The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The $500,000 allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be $800,000 in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
