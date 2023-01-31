Read full article on original website
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night Eight Results: LIJ Battles Okada and Others
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Road to the New Beginning tour today at the Aomori Prefectural Budokan in Aomori, Japan. Here are results, via Fightul:. * Toru Yano & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Oscar Loiwe. * Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo def. Master Wato...
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
Keiji Muto Tore His Thigh Muscle During Final Great Muta Match
In an interview with Toyko Sports, Keiji Muto revealed that he tore a thigh muscle during his final match as the Great Muta last month. He teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. Here are highlights:. On his final match against Tetsuya Naito: “I’m going...
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
WWE News: Royal Rumble Behind the Scenes Video, Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts
– A new video goes behind the scenes of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Take a candid look at Royal Rumble 2023, featuring Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”. – Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video...
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Note On Rumored Lineup For This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
At this time, only three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The other confirmed bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title and Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the rest of the rumored card, including which matches are ‘locked in’ at this point. Those matches include:
Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has two big matches set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:. * WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. * WWE Intercontinental...
World Title Eliminator & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced matches, including a World Championship Eliminator match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. * AEW World Tag Team Championship...
NJPW World Issues Statement After Some Users Double-Billed For February
A number of NJPW World users ended up getting double billed for the service for February, and the company issued a statement on the matter. NJPW announced that several users were “erroneously billed” for February and that they are processing refunds for those affected. The full statement reads:
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
Kota Ibushi Reportedly Offered RIZIN Match Against Manny Pacquiao
Tokyo Sports reports that RIZIN has approached Kota Ibushi and offered him a match with boxer Manny Pacquiao at an upcoming event. It would be Pacquiao’s debut for the promotion. RIZIN is an MMA company but according to the report, they want to expand into professional wrestling. It’s unclear what the rules would be for Ibushi vs. Pacquiao, if it happened.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.1.23
Welcome to February; the shortest month. Jon Moxley starts the show with…his father? Lol. Yes, that is Jon Moxley’s father, “Dan.” Wheeler Yuta is with them as well, and they make their way down the steps towards the ring. Moxley’s dad looks kind of like a...
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Jon Moxley On the Risk He Took Joining AEW, Says AEW Is Part Of His Legacy
Jon Moxley was one of the first big names to jump from WWE to AEW, and he recently weighed in on the risk he and others took doing so. Moxley talked during his appearance on The Justin Kinner Show about joining AEW, how he views the company as part of his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29
In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
