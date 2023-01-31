‘Laverne & Shirley’ Co-Stars Ron Howard, Michael McKean and Other Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Cindy Williams

The death of actress and sitcom legend Cindy Williams has struck a chord with many of us who grew up watching her on Laverne & Shirley and in films like The Conversation and American Graffiti. Williams died yesterday (Jan. 30) and in the time since the news broke, tributes from adoring fans and Williams’ colleagues have poured in, praising her talent, wit, and kindness.

Actor Michael McKean, who played Lenny on Laverne & Shirley and happens to be the last living main cast member of that show, praised Williams’ exuberance and passion for her work, offering an anecdote about what it was like to work with her on the sitcom. He wrote, “Backstage, Season 1: I’m offstage waiting for a cue. The script’s been a tough one, so we’re giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: “Show’s cookin’!”. Amen. Thank you, Cindy.”

Ron Howard, who co-starred with Williams in American Graffiti and later on Happy Days, echoed that sentiment on Twitter, writing, “#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy”

Other actors like Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Seinfeld star Jason Alexander praised Williams’ work and her legacy as well.

Williams is survived by her two children, Zak and Emily Hudson, who released the following statement about her passing: “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”