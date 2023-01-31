ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Rapides Sheriff work release inmate captured hours after escape in Alexandria Tuesday

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office work release inmate with just months left on his sentence bolted from a truck Tuesday morning, but he was captured hours later.

The Sheriff's Office released an alert about the escape of Milton Lewis Wilson Jr., 36, an Alexandria man serving time on drug and theft charges. It states Wilson ran from a work truck when a deputy stopped at the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Anthony Lejune Deville: Sanity of Deville man accused in mother's 2013 killing to be evaluated again

More money: Louisiana juvenile center repair costs up 75% to prevent escapes

Other inmates in the truck were "immediately secured," it reads.

A separate news release just after 1 p.m. stated that Wilson was captured in the Kelly Street area by Alexandria Police Department officers and detectives with a police dog.

Online Rapides Parish jail records did not reflect Wilson's new charge as of 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff work release inmate captured hours after escape in Alexandria Tuesday

