Rap icon Flavor Flav: I spent $2,600 a day on crack for 6 years straight

By Jack Hobbs
 3 days ago

That amount of crack is whack.

Legendary rapper Flavor Flav — whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. — revealed last week while appearing on the “Off the Record” podcast with DJ Akademiks that he used to spend nearly $3,000 on rock cocaine every day.

“There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day, for six years straight … you do the math,” said the 63-year-old Public Enemy rapper. “That’s how much I spent on drugs.”

Spending $2,600 per day equates to about $949,000 per year. The average person spends about $40,859 annually on, uh, “expenses,” according to the financial whizzes at Nerdwallet.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I sold a lot — but I was my best customer,” the hip-hop legend continued. “I had a lot of money at the time, I was just doing the wrong things with my money.”

The Grammy lifetime achievement award winner also said he believed that God let him live through his drug addiction so he could warn others of the mistakes he made and help them get on the right track.

"There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day, for six years straight … you do the math," said the Public Enemy rapper. "That's how much I spent on drugs."
Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images
According to the 63-year-old rapper, he believed that God let him live through his drug addiction so he could warn others of the mistakes he made and help them get on the right track.

In a recent social media share, Flav revealed he is “very proud” to have two years of hard-earned sobriety under his signature oversized clock.

“Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol,” said the eternal hype man in an Instagram post. “You know what? I feel real good, y’all, just to let you know.”

“And you know what? I’m gonna do this another maybe 22 more years,” the “Fight the Power” emcee continued. “I don’t know. But right now, I’m working on one year at a time, folks.”

