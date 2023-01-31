Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in layers and make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero, except as low as 55 below for portions of the northern Adirondacks and Vermont`s Northeast Kingdom. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills occur this evening into early Saturday morning.

