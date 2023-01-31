Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Gusty northeast winds around 20 to 25 mph will produce choppy surf and breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. A Moderate Risk of rip currents will also exist at area beaches today. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents will also be present.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in layers and make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero, except as low as 55 below for portions of the northern Adirondacks and Vermont`s Northeast Kingdom. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills occur this evening into early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0