Clearwater, FL

newstalkflorida.com

No Rays’ Ballpark Groundbreaking Ceremony Yet

St. Petersburg’s mayor wants to keep the Rays in town. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch wants Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays’ owner Stu Sternberg to remain where his Rays’ business is presently located. In St. Petersburg. In a stadium that would be built near the team’s home by the 2028 season. Sure, Sternberg has partnered with a Houston, Texas-based development company named Hines to build a stadium-village and Welch picked the Rays-Hines group to develop the property. But all of this does not mean the Rays’ ownership wants to remain in St. Petersburg. The Rays’ ownership may also want to see what is available on the other side of the bay in Tampa. And just because Mayor Welch decided that the Rays-Hines proposal to build a stadium-village was the best out of a number of proposals submitted to the city, that does not mean the project will ever see the light of day. There is a little problem called financing. Rays’ proposed ballparks have come and gone in the past because the financial package that was needed to finish a stadium never materialized.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Another warm day before a front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another foggy morning, the sun comes out and warms us up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s in the afternoon, and some areas make into the 80s. Tomorrow starts out cloudy and foggy ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in […]
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL

