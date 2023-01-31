Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Lakewood senior signs with Ole Miss after just first football season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With pen put to paper, Chamberlain Campbell was officially an Ole Miss Rebel. "Never in my wildest dreams would I think it would progress to this," said the Lakewood High School senior defensive end. It was a signing day that Campbell truly never believed would come...
newstalkflorida.com
No Rays’ Ballpark Groundbreaking Ceremony Yet
St. Petersburg’s mayor wants to keep the Rays in town. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch wants Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays’ owner Stu Sternberg to remain where his Rays’ business is presently located. In St. Petersburg. In a stadium that would be built near the team’s home by the 2028 season. Sure, Sternberg has partnered with a Houston, Texas-based development company named Hines to build a stadium-village and Welch picked the Rays-Hines group to develop the property. But all of this does not mean the Rays’ ownership wants to remain in St. Petersburg. The Rays’ ownership may also want to see what is available on the other side of the bay in Tampa. And just because Mayor Welch decided that the Rays-Hines proposal to build a stadium-village was the best out of a number of proposals submitted to the city, that does not mean the project will ever see the light of day. There is a little problem called financing. Rays’ proposed ballparks have come and gone in the past because the financial package that was needed to finish a stadium never materialized.
Bay News 9
Rays hope to finalize St. Pete stadium deal as soon as possible
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays only have four years before their current use agreement at Tropicana Field expires and need to finalize a deal for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg over the next 12 months, according to Rays President Brian Auld. "The use agreement and the timing...
Another warm day before a front tomorrow
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another foggy morning, the sun comes out and warms us up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s in the afternoon, and some areas make into the 80s. Tomorrow starts out cloudy and foggy ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in […]
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
The Rays unveiled plans for a new ballpark that will be built near the current one as well as plans for a massive redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, office space and retail.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
Hillsborough woman born, raised in historic Bealsville community celebrates 105th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One native Hillsborough County woman celebrated her 105th birthday last week in Plant City. Leola McDonald was born on Jan. 17, 1918, and was raised in Hillsborough County's historic Bealsville community. The community was settled in late 1865 by former slaves from nearby plantations. "Ms....
Scott Dempster's bandmates and family stage memorial concert for the late Headlights bassist
The 'Last Waltz' style show happens at Ringside Cafe on Feb. 7.
Connecticut-Born Irish Pub Concept Plans Opening in Lutz
40 Thieves Pub will offer traditional Irish and American foods with a prodigious selection of Irish whiskeys
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket
A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.
Mysuncoast.com
Parents clash with school district over violent incidents at Blackburn Elementary
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are speaking out sharing their frustration with the School District of Manatee County after a long series of violent encounters between students at Blackburn Elementary pushed them to the breaking point. Stephanie Rose’s daughter remembers the day she was suddenly attacked by a boy...
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Three-day 'Winter Warmer' festival brings nearly two dozen bands to St. Petersburg
The no-cover throwdown runs Friday-Sunday.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education
SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
