Effective: 2023-02-04 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Gusty northeast winds around 20 to 25 mph will produce choppy surf and breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. A Moderate Risk of rip currents will also exist at area beaches today. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents will also be present.
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in layers and make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero, except as low as 55 below for portions of the northern Adirondacks and Vermont`s Northeast Kingdom. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills occur this evening into early Saturday morning.
