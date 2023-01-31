ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Late March weather coming (FRI-2/3)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a pretty darn cold morning out there thanks to a cold front that pushed through the region late yesterday. Temperatures peaked at 52 degrees and tanked from there, all the way down to 9 degrees this morning. We will struggle to get above 32 degrees today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

Missouri’s Osage Bluff Scenic Trail Is One Of The Best Hiking Summits for Beautiful Views

What’s your favorite way to admire the Missouri landscape? On a leisurely Sunday drive? A stroll through your neighborhood? Or how about a trail in Missouri that leads to some spellbinding views? All three are fun, relaxing ways to drink in Missouri’s natural beauty. However, when you’re craving a bit of fresh air and a bit of adventure, follow this scenic Missouri trail.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
MISSOURI STATE
mysaline.com

2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ksmu.org

Early February brings much more than just Groundhog Day

In this episode of our monthly series These Ozarks Hills, storyteller Marideth Sisco looks at early February holidays, from the serious to the silly, while reflecting on perhaps the most famous, Groundhog Day. You can play the audio essay by clicking the "Listen" button above. Marideth is a Missouri storyteller,...
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy