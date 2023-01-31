ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5/10K Street Closures

CINCINNATI, OH – The Cincinnati Cyclones are proud to present the Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K and 10K on Saturday, February 4 at 9:00am. This unique winter run takes you on a course along the Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center. In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close at 8:30AM and remain closed until approximately 12:00PM:
City of Cincinnati Receives $250K Safe Streets & Roads for All (SS4A) Grant

The City of Cincinnati has received a federal Department of Transportation Safe Streets & Roads for All (SS4A) grant of $250,000 to address transportation safety priorities. The City’s Department of Transportation & Engineering (DOTE) submitted a first round SS4A grant proposal in September 2022. With the award, the City will develop a Transportation Safety Action Plan (TSAP) to prioritize transportation safety goals, objectives, and strategies.
Press Conference - New Gun Safety Measures

Alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Scotty Johnson, Councilmember Liz Keating, Councilmember Meeka D. Owens, and community leaders, Mayor Aftab will be announcing two new gun policies. First, a City law prohibiting people convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm. Second, safe gun storage laws will be implemented.
