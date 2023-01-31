CINCINNATI, OH – The Cincinnati Cyclones are proud to present the Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K and 10K on Saturday, February 4 at 9:00am. This unique winter run takes you on a course along the Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center. In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close at 8:30AM and remain closed until approximately 12:00PM:

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO