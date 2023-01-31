Construction Completed on Newly Renovated Track

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
WSET
Jeff Woody introduced as new head coach at Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Jeff Woody helped turn around E.C. Glass football during his 8 year tenure, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 27 seasons. Now, he'll face a program in need of that same turnaround , as the former Hilltopper head coach takes over at Charlottesville...
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
WHSV
High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 31.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Former City Council member Terry Holmes appointed to fill vacancy
At a special called meeting of Staunton City Council, five candidates were interviewed for the position left vacant in early January by former Mayor Andrea Oakes. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber and Adam Campbell were each given 20 minutes to interview in response to six questions from City Council Thursday evening.
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
University of Virginia researchers identify genes responsible for coronary artery disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease, affecting more than 20 million Americans. It’s estimated to be responsible for 1 in 4 deaths in the United States each year. Now, new findings by University of Virginia researchers will advance efforts to develop better treatments.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Comments / 0