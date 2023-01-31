ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
bcvoice.org

Thrifting for Gold: BC Students and Clothes Thrifting

Bridgewater, Va. – In recent years, it has become increasingly more popular for people to head to thrift stores to shop for clothes with their friends instead of going to the mall, and some Bridgewater College students have shared their experiences with the activity. Thrifting is a more affordable...
cbs19news

Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Front Royal teen found safe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WAYNESBORO, VA

