Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
bcvoice.org
Thrifting for Gold: BC Students and Clothes Thrifting
Bridgewater, Va. – In recent years, it has become increasingly more popular for people to head to thrift stores to shop for clothes with their friends instead of going to the mall, and some Bridgewater College students have shared their experiences with the activity. Thrifting is a more affordable...
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County High School mourns second student lost in Rockfish River incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Public Schools (ACPS) is morning the loss of the second student from Amherst County High School (ACHS) who died in the Rockfish River incident in Nelson County. ACPS says 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre was a 12th grader at ACHS. School officials learned...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
Inside Nova
Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisonburg metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisonburg metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
WHSV
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 721 (Green Hill Rd) in Rockingham County. One person has been transported for treatment of serious injuries. At one...
