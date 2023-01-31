ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kjfmradio.com

Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
AUXVASSE, MO
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ozark County Times

Ice, sleet follow recent snowstorm

Times photo/Bruce Roberts Log truck rollover Black ice Monday morning was said to be the cause of this log truck rollover just south of the Missouri/Arkansas line on Highway 5. The crash closed the highway for much of the day Monday while crews worked to remove the wreckage and the logs from the roadway. The driver of the truck, Timothy Willenburg, was not seriously injured in the crash.
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Winter weather on Monday, January 30, 2023

Icy weather forced several schools to have delayed starts or to cancel school altogether. Find the closing list here. You can also find a link to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map here. Most of the frozen precipitation has moved out of the area, but you can check...

