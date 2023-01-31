Read full article on original website
WETM
Chiefs Reveal Team Captains for Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City will lean on these six players to lead the charge in the biggest game of the year. We already know what the Chiefs will be wearing on Super Bowl Sunday. Now, we know the players who will lead them on the field. Kansas City announced its captains for...
WETM
Andy Reid Doubts Mecole Hardman Will Be Able to Play in Super Bowl
The Chiefs coach discussed the status of his wide receiver ahead of next Sunday’s game. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles, Kansas City coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman is doubtful to play in the Big Game on Feb. 12.
WETM
Super Bowl LVII Touchdown Props
Betting analysis of the touchdown props available at SI Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVII. If you’re looking to get in on the action for Super Bowl LVII, why not place a simple bet or two on who will find the end zone?. SI Sportsbook has the game total listed...
WETM
Report: Brady Was Down to Retirement, Returning to Bucs
The legendary quarterback announced his decision early Wednesday morning.. Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, the second consecutive year that he’s made that massive announcement on Feb. 1. This time, he says, it is “for good.”. The decision comes after months of speculation about his future....
WETM
Bills hire Joe Danna to coach safeties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills made their first staff change of the offseason on Thursday, hiring Joe Danna to coach safeties. Danna, who has 15 seasons of NFL experience and coached the Texans’ safeties in 2022, replaces Jim Salgado, who was fired last week following the Bills’ season-ending playoff loss.
WETM
SI:AM | Tom Brady Is Retiring ‘for Good’
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. For the second Feb. 1 in a row, Tom Brady has announced he’s retiring. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. He sounds sure this time. Tom Brady...
WETM
Davante Adams Indicates He Wants Aaron Rodgers With Raiders
Adams was answering some fan questions and decided to be very blunt. In all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers was doing his best to get Davante Adams to stay with the Packers this time last year. But now, it appears the star wideout is attempting to lure his former quarterback out West and he’s not trying to be subtle about it.
WETM
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
Las Vegas has reportedly permitted the four-time Pro Bowler to discuss trade negotiations with different franchises. The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
WETM
Jeff Fisher Resigns From USFL Job as Michigan Panthers Coach
Veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan will be his replacement. Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has officially resigned from his position as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers just two months before the season begins. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to...
WETM
Thoughts on Fans Turning on Tony Romo, Report of ‘Intervention’ with CBS
The backlash seems reminiscent of what Joe Buck went through. 1. I will not be earning my pay from SI today because I know I’m supposed to come in hot with a blazing take on Tony Romo and Andrew Marchand’s report that CBS held an “intervention” with Romo before the season to get him back on track as a broadcaster, but I just don’t have one.
WETM
Penn State Nittany Lions’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970
While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer.
WETM
Report: Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees to Interview for Alabama OC Job
The former Irish quarterback could be heading to Tuscaloosa to coach under Nick Saban. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top target for Alabama to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Rees reportedly has spoken with Crimson Tide coach Nick...
WETM
Steelers Mourn Death of Former RB Sidney Thornton
The running back won two Super Bowl titles during his six-year NFL career. Former Steelers running back Sidney Thornton died at the age of 68, the team announced on Wednesday. Thornton played six seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers. During that span from 1977–82, Thornton won two Super Bowl titles with the team in ‘79 and ‘80.
WETM
Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
