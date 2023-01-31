CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”

