Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
cbs19news
Five local hotels nominated for national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travel and Leisure has recognized five Charlottesville-area hotels in the "Best Hotel Category" in its 2023 World’s Best Awards. They are Keswick Hall, Graduate Charlottesville, Boar’s Head Resort, Quirk Hotel, and Trump Winery. Travel and Leisure recognizes the top hotels in each state,...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
NBC 29 News
Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
WHSV
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
Augusta Free Press
Tent City evictions: Councilman thinks the city should have answers for housing problem
With less than a week for Waynesboro’s homeless population in Tent City to find new accommodations, Valley Community Services Board and the Valley Homeless Connection group are putting in extra time to help the men and women who live there through the transition. Lydia Campbell serves as the coordinator...
cbs19news
Third-party investigator to look into allegations at the CASPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hiring a third party to investigate allegations of mismanagement and mistreatment of animals. This comes after several resignations from the shelter's staff after a group of current and former employees, called CASPCA Concerns, began to demand that CEO Angie Gunter be fired.
YAHOO!
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 59-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
