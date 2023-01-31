Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
Related
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: Abandoned Windham farmhouse on Route 302 has long, rich history
Travelers along the stretch of Route 302 two miles east of Foster’s Corner (rotary) have likely wondered about the long- abandoned farmhouse sitting close to the roadway in serious decline. Turns out, in the mid-20th century, it was a sprawling, prosperous farm. “I get nostalgic thinking about the place,”...
bowdoinorient.com
New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick
Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture
Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Peek Inside the Maine Home Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Tonight
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. HGTV is no stranger to Maine and vice versa. Actually, you could even maybe even go as far to say that HGTV has a bit of...
HGTV Says This Maine Town Is One of the Most Charming Small Towns in America
Let us talk about charm. It’s a warming feeling visiting or touring a place that seems like it has come straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls episode. A charming location makes you feel comfortable and immediately pulled into relaxation and peace. It is not at all...
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
lcnme.com
Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol
Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
WGME
Preparing for the deep freeze: How to protect your home and car during cold snap
Part of staying warm during this deep freeze is taking action now. That means getting your house and your car ready. Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in 5 years. Winds chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day...
Mount Washington sets new 'daily record low' temp, with more likely to break
PORTLAND, Maine — Updates:. A new daily record low temperature of 32 degrees below zero Fahrenheit was broken Friday, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory. According to the post, the original record was set in 1963. Temperatures are expected to continue to plummet throughout the evening, and record low temperatures with wind chill factored in are still likely to be broken.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
thepulseofnh.com
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
WMTW
Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco sends 1 to hospital
A person was taken to a hospital after a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. The Maine State Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the Saco River Bridge. Two cars were involved in the crash. The person who was taken to...
Comments / 0