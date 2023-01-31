ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

bowdoinorient.com

New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick

Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
B98.5

Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture

Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
KITTERY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol

Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mount Washington sets new 'daily record low' temp, with more likely to break

PORTLAND, Maine — Updates:. A new daily record low temperature of 32 degrees below zero Fahrenheit was broken Friday, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory. According to the post, the original record was set in 1963. Temperatures are expected to continue to plummet throughout the evening, and record low temperatures with wind chill factored in are still likely to be broken.
PORTLAND, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway

A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
CONWAY, NH
WMTW

Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco sends 1 to hospital

A person was taken to a hospital after a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. The Maine State Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in the southbound lanes of the Saco River Bridge. Two cars were involved in the crash. The person who was taken to...
SACO, ME

