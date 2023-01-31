ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelorette’ alum Blake Moynes undergoes surgery in Africa for ‘bad infection’

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Blake Moynes has undergone surgery in Africa after contracting a “really bad infection,” his mom revealed.

Emily Moynes explained Monday that her son had been on the continent “fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos and elephants” when he became ill.

“I want him to come home,” she said on her Instagram Story. “F–k, Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing, but you’re freaking me out.

“I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let’s say a prayer for Blake, please.”

The prayers must have been heard because Emily provided an update Tuesday in which she shared that her son was recovering from his operation.

His mom asked for prayers for her son.
“I just received word that Blake is in great spirits today post-op. Full recovery is expected,” she said in a video. “He is getting excellent care now in a private hospital, and I don’t know when he’s coming home.”

Emily said Blake, 32, was originally meant to return to Canada in March but would likely “stick it out” in Africa because he would not want to leave until his “work is done.”

The reality star is recovering at a hospital.
“I just wanted to tell you that I was literally completely overwhelmed yesterday with the amount of love and support and prayers and encouragement,” she added. “I had a moment.”

Blake first appeared on the ABC dating competition series in 2020 during its sixteenth season but was eliminated. He returned the following year and became engaged to Katie Thurston , though the pair eventually broke up .

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the exes shared in a joint statement at the time.

“We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition.”

