Montville High School intruder identified
MONTVILLE, NJ – A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged today for trespassing at Montville High School on Thursday. An alleged intruder was arrested at Montville High School on Thursday by police. The crime of unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree offense, was charged against Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arriving at Montville High School on February 2, approximately 6:30 a.m., walking around the building with a backpack on. The school staff discovered Banaciski. The staff member confronted Banaciski, who claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning, The post Montville High School intruder identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School
MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized individual was spotted in the building. Police said the individual was confronted and left without incident. “As a precaution, the school was ordered into a shelter-in-place situation. There was no threat to students or staff,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. After investigating the incident by the Montville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, charges will be filed against the alleged intruder. The suspect is currently in custody. The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The MCPO said The post Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
lehighvalleynews.com
14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in high school, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City police charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple gun offenses after they say he brought a loaded weapon into Dieruff High School on Wednesday. Staff members of the Allentown School District were notified that the student was inside the school with the gun around 1:17 p.m., according to a police news release.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
Robber gets roasted for his vintage gun used in robbery
A Facebook post about an arrest in an armed robbery from a police department in Pennsylvania has gone viral. The Bethlehem Police Department say a dry cleaners was arrested on January 21 in the late morning by 19-year-old Michael Mohr.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School
A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Area Middle School Student Charged with Assault and Found in Possession of Pocketknife
A Pottsville Area Middle School student was taken into custody after an incident on Tuesday. According to Pottsville Chief of Police, John Morrow, on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at 12:12pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to the Pottsville Middle School for a disorderly student. While responding,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
East Stroudsburg South High School fights food insecurity
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Boxes of non-perishable food — cans, cereal, and pasta — are the most recent donations to the Purple Pantry at East Stroudsburg South High School. The food comes from Giant's Fill-A-Plate food drive. "Without the donations, we would not be able to do...
2 local YouTube creators killed in Upper Macungie Twp. crash, 3rd recovering
Local YouTube creators, 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas, were pronounced dead at the scene. Patrick's brother James was critically injured.
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media
The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department. Police officers spoke to...
2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others. Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans. On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators.
