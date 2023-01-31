ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Montville High School intruder identified

MONTVILLE, NJ – A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged today for trespassing at Montville High School on Thursday. An alleged intruder was arrested at Montville High School on Thursday by police. The crime of unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree offense, was charged against Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arriving at Montville High School on February 2, approximately 6:30 a.m., walking around the building with a backpack on. The school staff discovered Banaciski. The staff member confronted Banaciski, who claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning, The post Montville High School intruder identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized individual was spotted in the building. Police said the individual was confronted and left without incident. “As a precaution, the school was ordered into a shelter-in-place situation. There was no threat to students or staff,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. After investigating the incident by the Montville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, charges will be filed against the alleged intruder. The suspect is currently in custody. The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The MCPO said The post Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTVILLE, NJ
lehighvalleynews.com

14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in high school, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City police charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple gun offenses after they say he brought a loaded weapon into Dieruff High School on Wednesday. Staff members of the Allentown School District were notified that the student was inside the school with the gun around 1:17 p.m., according to a police news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath

Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
BATH, PA
Shore News Network

Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police

MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
CBS Philly

2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others. Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans. On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators. 
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy