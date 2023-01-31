ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

By Mark Curtis
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVrUl_0kXNrpO300

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas.

Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans

Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a census on the number of unsheltered people living in the state.

There are concerns that many are coming in from other states to get drug treatment here, and then they stay in West Virginia upon their completion of their substance abuse care. Without any means of support or job opportunities, they stay on the streets.

The overall goal is to get these people help.

“Yes, so this bill in particular, the homeless bill, is going to tell us where they are, where the homeless folks are in terms of the state. What’s bringing them in? And how are they moving around within the state?” State Sen. Mike Azinger, (R) Wood.

Bill seeks to raise pay of West Virginia politicians

The state will be asking health care and substance abuse providers to help gather the information. They are also asking city and county leaders help with the count. It is hoped that the census can be complete by July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 21

Guest
5d ago

Are they all really homeless? I see some with very nice expensive dogs, I’ve seen a few drinking and eating in steakhouses…I want to show compassion for some. But it sure makes me wonder…

Reply
6
Related
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Metro News

West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
PETERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
BLUEFIELD, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
nwi.life

Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank

Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

City of St. Albans, West Virginia, flush water lines

UPDATE (11:46 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5): City officials say that they have finished flushing water lines in St. Albans. They say that any discolored water should be gone. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, officials in St. Albans, West Virginia, say they are in the process of flushing their water lines. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender–affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84–10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal

The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
KANSAS STATE
Metro News

Session is halfway there; tax cut is living on a prayer

As West Virginia’s regular legislative session reaches its halfway point this coming week, it’s clear there’s still a big gap on Gov. Jim Justice’s top priority, a 50 percent personal income tax reduction over three years. The governor has continued to barnstorm the state to promote...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

West Virginia at the forefront of the opioid crisis: Overdose deaths reach alarming heights

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, drug abuse and trafficking, particularly opioids, are a pressing problem that threatens the health and safety of the state's residents. In 2020, the state had the highest rate of overdose deaths nationwide, with 1330 deaths, more than twice as many as were caused by car accidents. This worrying statistic emphasizes the serious threat that drug trafficking and abuse pose to West Virginians.
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy