LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll move through another cold day and then the warm-up begins. Most of us will not get out of the 20s for highs on Friday. That colder air will be joined by some gusty winds. You throw those gusty winds in with the colder air temperatures and wind chill readings will remain in the teens.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO