WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather creating a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, throughout the weekend, as highs warm to the 50s by Sunday. Expect a wild wind, with the wildest wind, on Sunday.
Remembering the February 1998 snowstorm that crippled parts of Kentucky
Totals were impressive over a three-day stretch with nearly a foot and a half in many spots.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer stretch of weather is coming
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll move through another cold day and then the warm-up begins. Most of us will not get out of the 20s for highs on Friday. That colder air will be joined by some gusty winds. You throw those gusty winds in with the colder air temperatures and wind chill readings will remain in the teens.
WKYT 27
New distillery coming to Woodford County
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
WKYT 27
Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Day 2 of winter weather advisory, more ice potential
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an icy start to the day with a mix of sleet rain, and snow all over northern Kentucky. Now it’s southern Kentucky’s turn. A light scattered mix of rain, sleet, and snow will once again bring some potential icing into Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WKYT 27
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
WKYT 27
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
WKYT 27
Garrett Morgan’s hometown seeking to erect statue of Ky.-born scientist
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is home to many of the world’s greatest African American scientists, including one whose invention helps you get home safely every day. Sharon Fields knows a lot about a famous African American scientist who once called Kentucky home. “His name was Garrett Augustus Morgan,...
