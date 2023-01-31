Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
NEWS10 ABC
Montgomery Co. Sheriff invited to State of the Union
FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith was invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union address. Each year, members of Congress are permitted one guest for the speech, which will take place this year on Tuesday, February 7. Sheriff Smith was chosen...
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Springs: Purchasing process at heart of complaint
John Kaufmann, a Saratogian and writer of the Saratoga Springs Politics website, has submitted a request to the state comptroller asking that office to look into the purchasing practices of the Saratoga Springs City Council. He says in his submission to the office that the city contracted law firm E. Stewart Jones, Hacker, Murphy LLP improperly as the city fought a temporary restraining order late last year. The city approved the contract on Dec. 16.
WNYT
Saratoga BLM activists call for city to be leader in police reform
Saratoga Black Lives Matter held a press conference at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday, speaking out about Tyre Nichol’s death. Activists spoke about their experiences watching the video and voiced their frustration at ongoing police brutality. They said they are hopeful for a future that provides real solutions for...
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public
Richard P. Burgoon Jr. accused Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage of “bullying tactics” in a letter sent Monday to Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Marthage has defended her actions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ State Of The City Address Friday at Music Hall
SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced this week he will deliver the State of City Address for Saratoga Springs at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, from the third floor Music Hall in City Hall. Congressman Paul Tonko will join Mayor Kim to provide an update on...
Feds bust 24, including Upstate NY school board member, in federal marijuana case
Albany, N.Y. — A 70-year-old woman on the Troy city school board and her daughter were among 24 reputed members of a large-scale marijuana trafficking ring that authorities charged with shipping thousands of kilograms of pot from California to the Capital Region over several years. Rosemary Coles, 70, is...
'Diverse' Snowman Post Lands Coxsackie School District In Hot Water
A school district in the region is apologizing after a Facebook post about a snowman sparked allegations of racism. In a now-deleted post on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greene County’s Coxsackie-Athens Central School District included a photo of three students standing next to a noticeably dirty snowman. The caption reads,...
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
Cohoes: Over half of Saratoga Sites residents relocated
Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility.
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
Unregistered rental properties given warning in Warren County
Short-term rental properties are in Warren County's line of sight this year. The county has been calling anew for property owners who rent through Airbnb, VRBO, or other means to get their properties registered with the county. Failure to do so may result in court action and fines.
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
WRGB
24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
WRGB
Troy Mayor delivers his state of the city amid concerns over lead levels in water
TROY, NY (WRGB) — With his two-term limit maxed out, the mayor of Troy delivered his final State of the City address Tuesday night. It comes after the city informed residents that recent water samples detected elevated levels of lead in four homes. At Russell Sage College’s Bush Memorial...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Dueling Petitions - Changes Coming to Union Ave.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Changes are coming to Union Avenue. A public meeting scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 9 may go a long way in determining the substance of those alterations along one of the Spa City’s most notable thoroughfares. Already decided: the NYS Department of Transportation will...
Rensselaer PD: Remains link to 2007 missing person
Rensselaer police received a missing person complaint for Frank Connell on April 24, 2007. Since then, authorities have searched and followed up on numerous leads in this case all with negative results until recently.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Waylon Edward “Bucky” Loftis
SAN DIEGO, CA — Waylon Edward “Bucky” Loftis, long-time Saratoga Springs, NY resident, passed away on December 21, 2023 in San Diego, California where he lived with his cherished wife and children. Waylon, 33, was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He is much loved and adored and will be forever missed by his family and friends.
