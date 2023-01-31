ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery Co. Sheriff invited to State of the Union

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith was invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union address. Each year, members of Congress are permitted one guest for the speech, which will take place this year on Tuesday, February 7. Sheriff Smith was chosen...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
foothillsbusinessdaily.com

Springs: Purchasing process at heart of complaint

John Kaufmann, a Saratogian and writer of the Saratoga Springs Politics website, has submitted a request to the state comptroller asking that office to look into the purchasing practices of the Saratoga Springs City Council. He says in his submission to the office that the city contracted law firm E. Stewart Jones, Hacker, Murphy LLP improperly as the city fought a temporary restraining order late last year. The city approved the contract on Dec. 16.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga BLM activists call for city to be leader in police reform

Saratoga Black Lives Matter held a press conference at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday, speaking out about Tyre Nichol’s death. Activists spoke about their experiences watching the video and voiced their frustration at ongoing police brutality. They said they are hopeful for a future that provides real solutions for...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dueling Petitions - Changes Coming to Union Ave.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Changes are coming to Union Avenue. A public meeting scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 9 may go a long way in determining the substance of those alterations along one of the Spa City’s most notable thoroughfares. Already decided: the NYS Department of Transportation will...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Waylon Edward “Bucky” Loftis

SAN DIEGO, CA — Waylon Edward “Bucky” Loftis, long-time Saratoga Springs, NY resident, passed away on December 21, 2023 in San Diego, California where he lived with his cherished wife and children. Waylon, 33, was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He is much loved and adored and will be forever missed by his family and friends.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

