Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a strong position to challenge for another championship this season. In fact, the Bucks are a top defensive club in the NBA and a top rebounding squad. They also carry the second-best win-loss record in the East. The main issue is if they’ll be healthy in the postseason. Of course, the biggest concern is Khris Middleton’s injury history. Given that, the Bucks may want to use the trade deadline to add more depth to their forward rotation. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Bucks would regret.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO