Read full article on original website
Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Gabriel & Co. on the Most Relevant Wedding Jewelry for 2023
After celebrating 30 years in business back in 2019, Gabriel & Co., founded by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel, has continued to expand its offerings to the industry. The company released its first-ever men’s collection in 2021, and its fine jewelry collection—touching on popular current themes such as yellow gold, pearls, hoop earrings, and more—is as relevant as ever.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Armenian Jewelers, WJA, DCA Add Directors
A number of jewelry organizations recently announced additions to their boards. The Armenian Jewelers Association has appointed Ivette Nersesyan-Stephanopoulos (pictured) as its new president. Based in New York City, Nersesyan-Stephanopoulos is vice president of code of origin and trade services at De Beers. Sahag Arslanian joins the group as vice...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
How I Got Here: Yvonne Léon Evolves From Fashion Mags to Her Own Brand
Some kids grow up with plastic toys and blocks. Yvonne Léon was one of the lucky ones: Her parents and grandparents worked in the jewelry business, so she was allowed to play with gems and diamonds. That sounds like the perfect Parisian childhood. But Léon is quick to point...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Highlights From Bonhams’ Upcoming Luxury Paris Jewels Auction
As one of the oldest and largest fine art and antiques auction houses internationally, Bonhams has had its fair share of storied jewels (those from last year’s sale from the personal collection of George and Charlotte Shultz, for example). And this time is no different. Starting Feb. 16, Bonhams is hosting a live auction in Paris, Luxury Paris Jewels, with some particularly exciting selections.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Latest Lockets to Treasure Forever
Locket jewelry certainly makes for a sentimental Valentine’s Day gift (see our coverage of lockets for Valentine’s Day from last year around this same time), but this most thoughtful style is no one-holiday wonder. “Lockets have always had such a special, personal meaning, representing love or a cherished...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
GIA Introduces New Lab-Grown and Light Performance Reports
The GIA grading lab has introduced two new reports—a low-cost report for lab-grown diamonds and a supplement report that measures a diamond’s light performance. First, as previously announced, GIA is offering a cheaper lab-grown report, which will replace its current lab-grown Diamond Dossier. The revised Dossier will cost...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Nike x Tiffany & Co. Shoe Collab Sets the Internet on Fire
Ending weeks of speculation, Tiffany & Co. and athletic powerhouse Nike debuted photographs and social media posts confirming their shoe collaboration, along with a limited-edition sterling silver accessories collection. Set to release to the public March 7, the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 Low 1837 shoes come...
Comments / 0