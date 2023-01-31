Read full article on original website
CronHustlaz Muzik
3d ago
How can his records speak for himself? He wants to be a boxer. He needs to fight real boxers. In the public eye….he don’t have a boxing record.
Reply(14)
6
sanchez
3d ago
scripted money grabs ... hopefully the gullible by now are tired of being taken advantage of by these circus sideshows .. don't pay a cent for the crap .. stream if you wanna watch the crap or watch for free the next day ..save your money
Reply(1)
5
Related
toofab.com
Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support
After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
sportszion.com
“Negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful” Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley expresses outrage on failed KSI fight
Former Welterweight champion Tyron ‘T-Wood’ Woodley has recently come forward with information relating to a failed Tyron Woodley vs KSI fight contract. The 170lber is no longer in his prime and many suspect him to be fighting for money. Unfortunately, he was treated poorly probably owing to his bad record in the past.
Dennis Rodman On If He'd Ever Come Back With Ex-Girlfriends: “I Tried Madonna, I Tried Carmen Electra…”
Dennis Rodman explains why he won't try to get back with any of his ex-girlfriends.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Look: Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo Of His Ex-Girlfriend
Earlier Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL - for a second time. "Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away," he said in an emotional video. "I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
FOX43.com
Former WWE star Lanny Poffo, younger brother of Randy 'Macho Man' Savage, dies at age 68
YORK, Pa. — Former professional wrestler Lanny Poffo, the brother of the late WWE Hall-of-Famer Randy "Macho Man" Savage, has died, according to numerous report, including TMZ. Poffo, who competed in several wrestling federations as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and "The Genius," was 68. No cause of death has been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Influencer Dylan Mulvaney shows her face after getting facial feminisation surgery
One of TikTok's biggest stars Dylan Mulvaney has finally unveiled the results of her facial feminisation surgery. The influencer, 26, rose to fame on the platform with her 'Days of Girlhood' series, which detailed her transition into living life as a transgender woman. And now she's had gender-affirming surgery. At...
sportszion.com
Conor McGregor to make his octagon comeback as coach on upcoming thirty-first season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
A recent report indicates that Conor McGregor will get back to his role as a coach in The Ultimate Fighter, which means that the wait for Connor McGregor’s return to the octagon is almost coming to an end. It’s been nearly two years since the Irish UFC fighter’s last...
Tommy Fury promises to knock out Jake Paul: ‘This fight won’t go more than four rounds’
Tommy Fury has insisted that he will knock out Jake Paul within four rounds of their boxing match this month, if the pair’s fight finally goes ahead.Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, and YouTube star Paul were first scheduled to box one another in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout while citing injury and illness. Then, last August, travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US, where his rescheduled match-up with Paul was due to take place.Ahead of this third attempt to organise the bout, which is now set for Saudi Arabia on 26 February, Fury...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr to trigger rematch clause for Liam Smith fight
By Craig Daly: Liam Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom says that Chris Eubank Jr will be activating the rematch clause for a second fight against his fighter. If the rematch takes place, it would go down in late May in Anfield, Liverpool. Shalom says Eubank Jr’s “pride is hurt” from...
Comments / 37