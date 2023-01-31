Tommy Fury has insisted that he will knock out Jake Paul within four rounds of their boxing match this month, if the pair’s fight finally goes ahead.Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, and YouTube star Paul were first scheduled to box one another in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout while citing injury and illness. Then, last August, travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US, where his rescheduled match-up with Paul was due to take place.Ahead of this third attempt to organise the bout, which is now set for Saudi Arabia on 26 February, Fury...

1 DAY AGO