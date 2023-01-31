Early morning crash diverts traffic on I-70
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash in Topeka Tuesday morning.
The original call came in around 8:45 a.m. as a rollover injury crash on I-70, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. As of 9:00, traffic is being diverted onto the California exit from I-70 westbound. KHP is working the crash.
