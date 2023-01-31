Read full article on original website
Popculture
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News
Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Retiree Tom Brady’s next move is probably not dating, sources say
Tom Brady has spent the past few months secretly preparing for a whole new life in Miami. The NFL champ, 45, announced his retirement early Wednesday, a year after he declared his first bid at walking away from football. And sources told Page Six that, following his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady has rented a sprawling apartment — for a reported $70,000 a month — in the exclusive Surfside area, and is hanging out with local pals including David Beckham. The Buccaneers quarterback tweeted an emotional video of himself on the beach, simply saying that this time retirement would be “for good.” Now he...
Check out Rob Gronkowski's hilarious response to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement
Tom Brady is retiring, again, for good this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his announcement via social media, with a heartfelt video message on the shores of some dune-filled beach, a short-but-sweet thank you to all who impacted his legendary 23-year NFL career. Reactions have obviously been flying...
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Gisele Bundchen Is Trending After Tom Brady's Retirement
One of the focal points of Tom Brady's final NFL season was his divorce from Gisele Bundchen following 13 years of marriage. The two separated on civil terms, jointly announcing in October "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and ...
Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Tom Brady Pays Tribute To Both His Exes, Gisele Bundchen & Bridget Moynahan, In Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady made sure to give a special shoutout to his family, including his exes, when he retired from football “for good” on Wednesday, February 1. The iconic quarterback said goodbye to the NFL on his Instagram and added sweet snaps (below) of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, as well as son Jack, 15, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In his IG announcement, he mentioned them all first as well, writing, “I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”
Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire
Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
In Retiring, Tom Brady Made Yet Another Shrewd Choice
The greatest quarterback of all time always knew how to make the correct decision on the field. So it's no surprise that he ended his career at precisely the right moment.
Who is NFL 49ers Player Fred Warner’s Wife? Meet ‘Bachelor’ Alum Sydney Hightower
NFL 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is happily in love with his wife, Sydney Hightower. The former Bachelor star has opened up about their relationship on her social media accounts, and fans are curious to find out more about the brunette beauty. Keep reading to learn more about Sydney and her romance with Fred. Who Is Sydney Hightower? Viewers were introduced...
Look: Tom Brady Reveals First Thing He's Doing In Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons earlier this week. So, what is the all-time great quarterback going to do next? On Friday morning, Brady took to Twitter to reveal his next move. "Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four ...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Spitting Mad' During Post-Retirement Phone Call
Just hours after he announced his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady was seen screaming at someone on the phone during his daughter's horseback riding lessons. It's not clear who he was yelling at, but he appeared to be "spitting mad" as shown in the video. So what was he...
atozsports.com
Vols legend Peyton Manning sends message to Tom Brady after the Bucs QB announced his retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning a year to the day after his first “retirement”. This time, however, Brady says it’s for good. We’ll see if that’s the case or not. There’s a lot of time left between now and NFL...
