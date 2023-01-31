Read full article on original website
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno will both be in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave Jennifer Garner is singing Rita Moreno's praises. On Thursday, Garner, 50, shared photos of herself with 80 for Brady actress Moreno, 91, days after Variety reported that Moreno will join Garner and Ed Helms in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave. "All of us working on #FamilyLeave are bowled over by this beautiful actress who is really starting to make her mark," Garner wrote in her caption on Instagram about EGOT-winner Moreno. "Watch for her this week...
Alias Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle! On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram. "Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?" View this post on Instagram...
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident. The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote...
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Groundhog Day Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Bill Murray and Harold Ramis did not speak for years after they made the 1993 classic Groundhog Day Groundhog Day producer Trevor Albert is recalling how the late Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray developed a conflict during the making of the beloved classic. As the comedy approaches its 30th anniversary, Albert recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that Murray, now 72, "appeared to be in a tough place" while filming Groundhog Day, per the outlet's own phrasing. "It was a tense shoot for a number of reasons," the...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old! The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations. "Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a...
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Shares Footage of Their First Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Their Second
The Oscar-nominated actress revealed in December that she quietly married Brandon Frankel in March 2021 Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is sharing a glimpse at how the newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary! On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video he took of the Oscar nominee when he surprised her with a "picturesque" picnic on the beach, featuring a decorated table shaded by an umbrella and a "Happy First Anniversary" sign written in chalk. "This is from March of 2022 on our first wedding anniversary! Now that the world knows, figured I'd share," Frankel...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
The actor/comedians' children Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating since 2021 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding. In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Sally Field Says She Turned Down First Wives Club Even Though 'Goldie Really Wanted Me to Do It'
Sally Field talks to PEOPLE about her new film 80 For Brady and why she turned down The First Wives Club despite a push from Goldie Hawn Sally Field was filming a movie last year when something didn't feel quite right. The Oscar-winning actress, 76, was playing the mother of a gay man in Spoiler Alert. With a gay child of her own, she realized there was an opportunity to be even more authentic as she rehearsed the lines in the script. Luckily, one of the film's writers had worked with Field on...
Prince Harry Recalls Tripping on Mushrooms During Party at Courteney Cox's House: 'I Was a Chandler'
The Duke of Sussex also met Will Arnett — and asked him to do "the voice" from The Lego Batman Movie Prince Harry shares many personal stories in his sweeping memoir Spare — like the time he took magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles home. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in his bestselling book that he is a "Friends fanatic" and took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks after completing his second tour of Afghanistan a decade ago. Harry wrote in Spare that...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
90 Day's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Ed Brown and Liz Woods are officially back together after breaking up for the 11th time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on! Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz. In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby" The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
