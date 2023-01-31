Read full article on original website
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
VIRGINIA TOLK
Graveside services for 82 year old Virginia Tolk of Palatine, Indiana, formerly of Pettis County, who died Saturday, January 28, will be held Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. at Millers Chapel Cemetery near Nelson. McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia is in charge of the arrangements.
ROSEMARY KELLY
Rosemary Lay was born on January 1, 1925, at her home in the village of Knob Noster, Missouri, the daughter of Louis Lay and Pauline Rice Lay. She loved growing up in the safe, secure environment of a small town. At Knob Noster High School, Rosemary met Ray Kelly, who...
VIRGINIA VANTRUMP
Virginia Vantrump, age 99, of Carrollton died Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Bittiker Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE HOSTING “BOOM! THE RISE AND FALL OF MISSOURI’S BLACK BUSINESS DISTRICT”
Missouri Valley College (MVC) is hosting “Boom! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business District,” which is a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum at Murrell Library on the MVC campus through February 28. The exhibition tells the story of five Black business districts throughout the state.
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS DISCUSSES REQUESTING BIDS FOR LAWN MOWERS AND WELL TREATMENT AND MAINTENANCE
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works discussed requesting bids for two Zero-Turn lawnmowers and well treatment and maintenance during its meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023. Underground Facilities Director Grant Piper stated that the lawnmowers would be for the water treatment plant and underground facilities as the current...
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION DISCUSSES CONTRACT INVOLVING PERSONAL PROPERTY ASSESSMENT
The Saline County Commission discussed a contract between the Saline County Assessor and J. D. Power to obtain valuation of personal property during its meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman stated the contract with J.D. Power would increase the cost of getting the valuations for...
CHUCK MOORE
Chuck Moore, 57, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment will follow in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOSTING EVENTS FOR PRESCHOOL-AGED CHILDREN
Knob Noster State park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park during the month of February. Held in the park’s visitor center, this special program will feature nature stories, songs and crafts for preschool-aged children. The program dates and topics are:. -February 16 at 10 a.m. – Winter Birds...
GREEN RIDGE FBLA COMPETES IN DISTRICT LEADERSHIP COMPETITION
The Green Ridge FBLA chapter traveled to the University of Central Missouri (UCM) for the annual District Leadership Competition on Thursday, February 2. Several teams brought home medals with many of those qualifying to move on to the State Competition in April. The results for the team are listed below:
MVC SPRING STUDENT RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM SCHEDULED FOR MAY
Missouri Valley College students will have the opportunity to share their academic, creative and professional work at the spring 2022 Missouri Valley College Student Research Symposium on May 1. This all-day event is free and open to the public. MVC students across all academic majors are encouraged to present at...
