KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire transit project gets state funding

$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California. $19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative. The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
PLANetizen

Orange County Project Could Go Forward Under ‘Builder’s Remedy’

With local zoning laws suspended for cities that haven’t had their housing plans approved by the state of California, home builders are beginning to file applications for projects under the “builder’s remedy,” a 1990 law that lets developers bypass city council review and skirt local zoning laws if 20 percent of units in a proposed project are available to low-income renters. Jeff Collins reports on one project for the Orange County Register.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana

A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO

A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, CA

