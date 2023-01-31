Fall Out Boy coming to Ohio twice on new tour

Pop punk band Fall Out Boy has announced that they are back on tour in support of their new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ with the ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ tour.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

Fall Out Boy will be in Cincinnati on July 15 at the Riverbend Music Center with special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR

The band will also be performing on July 18 at Cuyahoga Falls at the Blossom Music Center with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, February 3rd. Get information here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.