TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion on Toll 49 closed in Smith County after 18-wheeler crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and Highway 69 north are closed in Smith County due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Officials with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are asking travelers to use an alternative route.



