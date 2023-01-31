TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion on Toll 49 closed in Smith County after 18-wheeler crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and Highway 69 north are closed in Smith County due to an 18-wheeler crash.
Officials with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are asking travelers to use an alternative route.
