Read full article on original website
Related
KEDM
Congress takes reins of prayer breakfast from secretive Christian evangelical group
On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. But over the years, the breakfast has also been a source of controversy — full of shadowy fundraising, behind the scenes lobbying and even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have...
KEDM
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Chase Doak was getting ready to leave his office in Billings, Mont., on Wednesday when he looked out the window. CHASE DOAK: And I just spotted this white circle in the sky. It had caught my attention because it was still broad daylight, and I knew that the stars couldn't be out.
KEDM
A journalist ventures inside one of the world's most notorious terrorist groups
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies in for Terry Gross. The National Counterterrorism Center has identified the Haqqani network as a lethal and sophisticated insurgent group responsible for high-profile suicide bombings in Afghanistan and armed assault on the Kabul International Hotel and other targets. Our guest, journalist Jere Van Dyk, has spent decades reporting on Afghanistan and, in the early 1980s, lived with Haqqani network leaders while they were battling invading forces from the Soviet Union. Van Dyk returned to the region several more times in succeeding years, in part hoping to reconnect with the clan's leader and discuss the group's evolution into an organization willing to kill innocent civilians in its attacks. On one trip in 2008, Van Dyk was taken hostage by the Taliban and held captive for 45 days. He later advised the Obama administration on a reevaluation of its hostage policies.
Comments / 0