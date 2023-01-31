Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
The Cobb Chamber's 81st Annual Dinner
The Cobb Chamber celebrated its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Jan. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. Atlanta broadcast legend Monica Kaufman Pearson of WGCL/WPCH TV served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
metroatlantaceo.com
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion
The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
metroatlantaceo.com
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions
Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
metroatlantaceo.com
Fulton County to Host Airport Master Plan Update
Fulton County is inviting the public to take a final look at the County’s Executive Airport’s 2023 Master Plan. A Public Meeting for the Airport Master Plan will be held February 16 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Center located at 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond are partnering to ensure the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will protect and enhance the surrounding environment, spur local business and job development and serve as a community resource. The City of Atlanta owns more than 380 acres of...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mason Ailstock of Rowen on the Utilization of Their Property
Mason Ailstock of Rowen talks about their strategic location between Athens and Atlanta and how the organization serves the communities. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Fed Promotes Five to Executive Vice President
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta board of directors recently approved the promotions of senior vice presidents Brian Bowling, Leah Davenport, Jeff Devine, Richard Jones, and Jason Molfetas to executive vice president. The promotion of these executive leadership committee members was effective January 1, 2023. The committee provides strategic senior-level...
metroatlantaceo.com
New Cobb Chamber Chair to Confront Workforce Challenges Head-on
Greg Teague waited an extra year for his turn, but it has finally come. The CEO of Marietta-based Croy Engineering, Teague, 49, is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2023 chairman, a role he was set to fill in 2022 before COVID threw things a bit off course. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Parties, Cornhole and Live Concerts Planned for The Battery Atlanta this February
Cobb County’s favorite entertainment and dining destination welcomes guests for Mardi Gras and more. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta
Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins. Beezhold represents healthcare providers...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals
Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
metroatlantaceo.com
Spread the Love This Month with a Fun Lineup of Events at The Works
February is all about spreading and sharing the love, and The Works has a variety of events planned throughout the month that are sure to prevent those winter blues! Put your knowledge and axe-throwing skills to the test at American Axes’ Trivi-Axe. Cheer on the winning team at the LVII Super Bowl watch party. Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one while tasting fabulous wines at Taste Wine Bar & Market. Celebrate Mardi Gras season with drinks, delicious food and of course, King Cake! February may be short, but there’s plenty to do at The Works this month.
