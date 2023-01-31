Read full article on original website
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
msn.com
Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
kalkinemedia.com
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
European Central Bank hikes rates, vows 'we are not done'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank chugged ahead with another outsized interest rate hike Thursday and vowed more will follow, underlining its drive to subdue inflation even as the economy slows and the U.S. Federal Reserve eases its pace of increases. The Frankfurt-based bank raised its key benchmarks by half a percentage point and said it intends to make a similar move in March. Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The bank, which also hiked by a half-point in December, “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. “Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’ she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”
forkast.news
Bitcoin falls in broad crypto pull back ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on interest rates
Bitcoin fell along with Ether and all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, wiping out most of Monday’s gains. Cryptocurrencies followed the decline in U.S. equity markets overnight as traders looked to be taking profits ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting on rates and a raft of technology earnings. Solana led the losers. Dogecoin pared its losses on reports Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk is looking to add payment systems to the social media platform and he is a known fan of the token.
CNBC
Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop
Gold prices steadied on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as traders digested rate-hike remarks from global central banks, but the metal was set for its first weekly drop in seven amid a strong dollar. Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,916.31 per ounce by 0233 GMT,...
ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision
The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one...
kalkinemedia.com
3 penny stocks to keep an eye on amid interest rates hike
Penny stocks have a trade value of less than £1 and a market cap of less than £100 million. But investors are often buoyed by their high risk-reward ratio and tend to explore them during inflationary conditions. With the Bank of England (BoE) raising the interest rates UK...
kalkinemedia.com
3 stocks to keep an eye on amid mortgage approvals slump
The mortgage borrowings in the UK have fallen to around 35,600 in December. In September, mortgage rates had touched a peak of 6.65%, before resting at around 5% in recent months. As the UK continues to reel under inflation and rising interest rates, UK mortgage approvals seem to have dipped...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
CNBC
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the back of its Atlantic...
Stocks rally, U.S. yields flat on hope for central banks pause
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed for a third straight day and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Thursday, as policy announcements from a host of central banks added to optimism that the cycles of interest rate hikes may be near an end.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Meta soars on cost controls, $40 bln share buyback. Merck slides on disappointing forecast, UnitedHealth drops. *. S&P 500, Nasdaq hit roughly 5-month highs. *. Indexes: Dow down 0.11%, S&P...
Euro Zone Inflation Dips for a Third Straight Month as Energy Prices Continue to Fall
Headline inflation in the euro zone came in at 8.5% in January, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. In December, the rate was recorded at 9.2%. The economic indicator is being closely watched ahead of a new interest rate decision due out on Thursday from the European Central Bank. Inflation...
CNBC
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week
The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
