Resources: Tips to help prevent bullying

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
 2 days ago

One in five students report being bullied, according to data from the National Center for Educational Statistics .

The data also shows that a higher percentage of male than female students report being physically bullied (6% vs. 4%). A higher percentage of female students than male students reported being the subjects of rumors (18% vs. 9%) and being excluded from activities on purpose (7% vs. 4%).

Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. Below are some tips from StopBullying.gov :

HELP KIDS UNDERSTAND BULLYING

Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable. Make sure kids know how to get help.

Encourage kids to speak to a trusted adult if they are bullied or see others being bullied. Encourage the child to report bullying if it happens.

Talk about how to stand up to kids who bully. Give tips, like using humor and saying “stop” directly and confidently. Talk about what to do if those actions don’t work, like walking away.

Talk about strategies for staying safe, such as staying near adults or groups of other kids.

Urge them to help kids who are bullied by showing kindness or getting help.

KEEP THE LINES OF COMMUNICATION OPEN

Research tells us that children really do look to parents and caregivers for advice and help on tough decisions. Sometimes spending 15 minutes a day talking can reassure kids that they can talk to their parents if they have a problem. Here are tips on how to talk about bullying.

ENCOURAGE KIDS TO DO WHAT THEY LOVE

Help kids take part in activities, interests, and hobbies they like. Kids can volunteer, play sports, sing in a chorus, or join a youth group or school club. These activities give kids a chance to have fun and meet others with the same interests. They can build confidence and friendships that help protect kids from bullying.

MODEL HOW TO TREAT OTHERS WITH KINDNESS AND RESPECT

Kids learn from adults’ actions. By treating others with kindness and respect, adults show the kids in their lives that there is no place for bullying. Even if it seems like they are not paying attention, kids are watching how adults manage stress and conflict, as well as how they treat their friends, colleagues, and families.

