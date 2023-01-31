Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima County gets $168K grant for recreation planning
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded more than $2 million in grants to help diverse, urban neighborhoods and rural communities plan for outdoor recreation facilities. The grants were awarded to 21 different organizations in 15 counties and ranged from $35,000 to $250,000. Yakima County will...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Neighborhood Health gets over $1.6 million to address homelessness
WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced over $9.1 million in federal awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings across Washington state on February 2. Yakima Neighborhood Health will receive $1,653,299 to address unsheltered homelessness in...
FOX 11 and 41
Enforcement order issued against Army for Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action,” said Ecology Director Laura Watson. “Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold...
FOX 11 and 41
Shop full of boats and jet skis burns in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima fire crews responded to a large shop that was burning behind a home around 12:10 a.m. on February 3. The large shop was behind a home on the 600 block of West Washington Ave. According to the Yakima Fire Department the shop was full of boats, jet skis and vehicles that were all burning.
FOX 11 and 41
Poll shows support from community for potential regional airport
YAKIMA, Wash. – The City of Yakima has received positive feedback from the community on the possibility of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field becoming a regional airport. A poll of over 1,400 responses received an 83% “strongly support” rate. Another 69 responses “somewhat support” the regional airport, while...
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
FOX 11 and 41
CWU agribusiness program gets $75,000 to expand degree options
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University’s Agribusiness program has received $75,000 in federal funding from the recently passed Congressional spending bill. The funding will allow the Agribusiness program to develop a third minor/certificate that will eventually be combined with two other certificates as a four-year degree option. “Expanding Central Washington...
FOX 11 and 41
Wrapping Rascals donation to support Kadlec’s K9 team
RICHLAND, Wash.- A group of local volunteers known as the “Wrapping Rascals” have offered gift wrapping services throughout the Holiday season free of charge. The volunteers do accept donations which are then donated to local organizations. The Wrapping Rascals chose to donate their 2022 donations to the Kadlec...
FOX 11 and 41
Shining Star Pageant coming to Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- The Shining Star Pageant is back for the first time since COVID and will be held on March 11 in Prosser. The pageant is for differently-abled girls from Kindergarten through age 40. According to organizers the event is a chance for the participants to have a positive experience, gain confidence and make memories.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakama man gets 10 years for using gun in violent crime
YAKIMA, Wash.- James Skahan-Lowe,30, was sentenced on February 2 after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate violence within the boundaries of the Yakama...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5’10” and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about...
