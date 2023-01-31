Serve the City event to take place on February 18th in El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 18, 2023, there will be a Serve the City event in El Dorado, Ark.
The event will begin at the Boys and Girls Club around 1 PM.
