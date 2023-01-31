Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble
As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa. Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
PWMania
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – February 3, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
PWMania
Producers for the Post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW Episode Revealed
The WWE Producers for this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The segment with Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice...
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Comments on William Regal Returning to WWE and What Regal’s Been Doing
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal, has been back with the company for a month, but he has spent the majority of his time with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a press...
PWMania
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage Featuring Big Stars In Main Event
Tony Khan is proud of the recent string of AEW television. The AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Friday to promote this evening’s episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres on TNT starting at 10/9c. “Thank you all who watch AEW on TV,” Khan wrote via his...
PWMania
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Would Be ‘as Big as Serena Williams’ if She Surpasses 16 World Title Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked who, if anyone, he would like to see surpass his 16 World Title reigns during a Q&A on his podcast:. Ric said, “Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.”
PWMania
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023)
AEW this week has continued their hot streak with another great show, a wrestling heavy show with some fantastic matches. As Bryan Danielson continues to run MJF’s gauntlet, Takeshita’s stock keeps rising, and the Moxley against Hangman feud goes on. Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page. In what...
PWMania
WWE WrestleMania 39 Surprises Teased, Brand-Sponsored Match Confirmed
This year’s WrestleMania 39 will feature a special branded match. WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how WWE hopes to make WrestleMania 39 programming ubiquitous. Mountain Dew sponsored the post-show press conference at last Saturday’s...
PWMania
Backstage Mood Going Into WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Near-Capacity Crowd Expected
The WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a press conference today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Reveals Funny Story About Final Match In NJPW Before Launching AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
PWMania
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Pay-Per-View Lineup
You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women’s Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
PWMania
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled
ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says if His Broken Character Returns in AEW It Will Be Much More Reality-Based
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what would he have done differently with the storyline he was given with Bray Wyatt in WWE:. “There was a point where Vince seemed to...
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Missing From AEW TV
Keith Lee is said to be away from AEW for storyline reasons. Lee has been missing since the December 21, 2022 issue of AEW Dynamite, when he was attacked by his former partner Swerve Strickland and his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. Lee was attacked with cinderblocks as part of the angle.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy...
