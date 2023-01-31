WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked who, if anyone, he would like to see surpass his 16 World Title reigns during a Q&A on his podcast:. Ric said, “Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.”

