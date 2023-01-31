Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
butlerradio.com
Man And Child Die In Mercer County House Fire
A young child and a man are dead after a house fire in Mercer County. The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Enterprise Road in Pine Township—which is about three miles north of Harrisville. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, one-year-old Kendric McBride...
Man dies trying to rescue baby from Mercer County fire; baby also passes away
Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
WYTV.com
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
JEFFERSON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A fire causes damage to Mercer County business Thursday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road in Jefferson Township. The fire started in a garage that houses a motorcycle repair shop. The shop is Grove City Motorsports. A few of the bikes inside...
WFMJ.com
Ambulances sent to two-car crash on Youngstown's South Side
An overnight crash in Youngstown sent some people to the hospital. Just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a two-car crash at Firnley and Idora Avenues. Firefighters on the scene called for at least two ambulances to take as many as three people to the...
explore venango
One Person Airlifted, Two Others Rushed to Local Hospital After Ambulance Crashes, Rolls Over on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted and two others rushed to a local hospital after an ambulance crashed into a guide rail and rolled over in Cornplanter Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash took place at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, January...
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
At least 1 person killed in house fire in Mercer County
At least one person was killed in a house fire in Mercer County.
cranberryeagle.com
Several fire departments in Butler County report record calls in 2022
Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company answered the highest number of both fire and EMS calls ever in 2022. The company finished the year with 508 responses, while Slippery Rock EMS handled 1,457 calls, according to the fire chief. “All calls got handled and got handled with the help, we had...
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
One teen dead, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
A car wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough. One teen was killed and another was injured.
beavercountyradio.com
One dead and one seriously injured in Ellwood City Shooting
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 31, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Ellwood City, PA) A mother was killed and her daughter was seriously injured following a shooting in Ellwood City. The shooting was reported to happen Monday evening on 1st Street in an apartment. Both were reportedly shot in the head and the gunman was allegedly the the boyfriend of the daughter. No charges have yet to be filed, although it has been reported that the shooter was arrested at the scene.
wtae.com
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
Jury reaches verdict for men accused of shooting, killing Butler County woman driving to work
The jury reached a verdict Tuesday for the men accused of shooting and killing a Butler County woman while she was driving to work in Nashville.
WFMJ.com
New details emerged in Ellwood City shooting, homicide
Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
One woman killed another in critical after Ellwood City shooting
A 24-year-old man is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in Monday night’s shooting in Lawrence County. Keegan Willis-King is accused of shooting a mother and daughter after 5 p.m. in a third-floor apartment.
