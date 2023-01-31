Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 31, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Ellwood City, PA) A mother was killed and her daughter was seriously injured following a shooting in Ellwood City. The shooting was reported to happen Monday evening on 1st Street in an apartment. Both were reportedly shot in the head and the gunman was allegedly the the boyfriend of the daughter. No charges have yet to be filed, although it has been reported that the shooter was arrested at the scene.

