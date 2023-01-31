ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man And Child Die In Mercer County House Fire

A young child and a man are dead after a house fire in Mercer County. The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Enterprise Road in Pine Township—which is about three miles north of Harrisville. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, one-year-old Kendric McBride...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire

JEFFERSON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A fire causes damage to Mercer County business Thursday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road in Jefferson Township. The fire started in a garage that houses a motorcycle repair shop. The shop is Grove City Motorsports. A few of the bikes inside...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Ambulances sent to two-car crash on Youngstown's South Side

An overnight crash in Youngstown sent some people to the hospital. Just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a two-car crash at Firnley and Idora Avenues. Firefighters on the scene called for at least two ambulances to take as many as three people to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
OIL CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One dead and one seriously injured in Ellwood City Shooting

Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 31, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Ellwood City, PA) A mother was killed and her daughter was seriously injured following a shooting in Ellwood City. The shooting was reported to happen Monday evening on 1st Street in an apartment. Both were reportedly shot in the head and the gunman was allegedly the the boyfriend of the daughter. No charges have yet to be filed, although it has been reported that the shooter was arrested at the scene.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

New details emerged in Ellwood City shooting, homicide

Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

