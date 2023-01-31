Rep. George Santos Says He Won't Serve on House Committees While Investigations Are Ongoing

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Republicans Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee
The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic response after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New York Office of Rep. George Santos Vandalized With Graffiti, Police Say
The New York district office of U.S. Rep. George Santos was vandalized with graffiti that spelled out a tri-lingual string of vulgarities against the embattled Republican congressman, police told CNBC. The words "Santos is," followed by the Greek, Mandarin and Spanish words for a scatalogical expletive, were found written on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Debt Ceiling Deal No Closer as McCarthy, Biden Vow to Continue Talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and President Joe Biden plan to meet again soon to talk about how and when to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Biden and McCarthy each emphasized separately that they respected the other. "It doesn't mean we're going to agree ... But let's treat each other with respect," Biden said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Faces Senate Hearing Next Week Following Holiday Meltdown
Southwest's COO will face questions from senators next week over the airline's holiday meltdown. The carrier canceled more than 16,700 flights during the last 10 days of December. The debacle has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the Biden administration. Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, will face questions from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Democrats Renew Push for National Paid Family and Medical Leave Program
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which lets qualifying workers take unpaid time off to care for loved ones or recover from their own health issues. Democrats are introducing legislation to address gaps in the law's coverage, with the ultimate goal of putting...
Comments / 0