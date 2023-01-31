Read full article on original website
Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
Hopkins County Spring City Cleanup Site Opening
Starting Saturday Feb. 4th and continuing through Feb. 11th the spring cleanup site will be open for city residents only. bring proof of residency through a water bill or goverment approved ID for proof of residency, located just east of Flowserve the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., tree limbs and tree trunk only.
Motorist Assist Results In Hopkins County Arrest
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to assist a motorist stuck in the ditch on I-30 and became suspicious because of the suspect’s extreme nervousness. A backseat passenger, Marshal Jermane Lennon, was observed possessing a glass pipe. They also had a baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The driver, Robert Charles Servin, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and they charged the passenger with misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
Details on Tree and Limb Disposal in Sulphur Springs Starting February 4th, 2023
The City of Sulphur Springs will open the Spring Cleanup Site for eight consecutive days starting Saturday February 4th, 2023. The site will be open and staffed each day from 7AM to 4PM. There will be equipment on site to assist in unloading trucks and trailers. Remember:. City of Sulphur...
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
TxDOT Road Report for 2/3
Paris District Road Report for the week starting February 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
Meal-A-Day Cancelled for Wednesday February 1, 2023
Meal-A-Day will NOT be operating Wednesday, February 1, 2023 due to continued winter weather conditions. The Meal-A-Day program believes the safety of our volunteers and partners are of the utmost priority to allow us to continue to serve the community. We look forward to our return to service. Thank you...
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 15-21
• Salvador Asuncion Nava, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for driving while intoxicated with an open container ...
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Kevin Dewayne Bryant was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Negligence. They have not released the bond amount. Deputies arrested Alice Nicole Burnett for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Hopkins County arrested...
VIDEO: Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and run
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. On Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a […]
Ronny Darrow
Funeral service for Ronny Darrow, age 77, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 3:00 P.M on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Cook officiating and Bro. Johnny Darrow assisting. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Mark Phillips, Justin Darrow, Brandon Darrow, Bradley Darrow, Hunter Darrow and Lee Hamner serving as pallbearers and Ace Hamner as Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Ronny passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.
