ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail

February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
CUMBY, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Spring City Cleanup Site Opening

Starting Saturday Feb. 4th and continuing through Feb. 11th the spring cleanup site will be open for city residents only. bring proof of residency through a water bill or goverment approved ID for proof of residency, located just east of Flowserve the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., tree limbs and tree trunk only.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Motorist Assist Results In Hopkins County Arrest

A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to assist a motorist stuck in the ditch on I-30 and became suspicious because of the suspect’s extreme nervousness. A backseat passenger, Marshal Jermane Lennon, was observed possessing a glass pipe. They also had a baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The driver, Robert Charles Servin, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and they charged the passenger with misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 2/3

Paris District Road Report for the week starting February 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
KSST Radio

Meal-A-Day Cancelled for Wednesday February 1, 2023

Meal-A-Day will NOT be operating Wednesday, February 1, 2023 due to continued winter weather conditions. The Meal-A-Day program believes the safety of our volunteers and partners are of the utmost priority to allow us to continue to serve the community. We look forward to our return to service. Thank you...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement

The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls

Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Kevin Dewayne Bryant was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Negligence. They have not released the bond amount. Deputies arrested Alice Nicole Burnett for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Hopkins County arrested...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Ronny Darrow

Funeral service for Ronny Darrow, age 77, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 3:00 P.M on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Cook officiating and Bro. Johnny Darrow assisting. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Mark Phillips, Justin Darrow, Brandon Darrow, Bradley Darrow, Hunter Darrow and Lee Hamner serving as pallbearers and Ace Hamner as Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Ronny passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy