Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Was ‘Pretty Devastated’ By Their Release
WWE is known to release their talent for a variety of reasons. Since they sign talent as independent contractors, and not employees, WWE can do whatever they like in that regard. That being said, losing your job stings, and years later Joy Giovanni is still a bit shocked that her time in Vince McMahon’s company was so short.
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Appears To Rib WWE Star Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Saraya isn't typically one for subtlety. After all, following her AEW debut in October, the former "NXT" Women's Champion cut her first live promo with the promotion and took a shot at her previous boss, Vince McMahon, in the process. Now, ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," she appears to be taking another shot at specific WWE personnel — this time, a current superstar. On Twitter this afternoon, Saraya revealed an all-black getup that included a "Prison Mike" t-shirt in an obvious nod to "The Office" — and perhaps current Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
wrestletalk.com
Title Change On AEW Dynamite
There was an intense and brutal match in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (February 1). In yet another incredibly brutal battle tonight, Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe. While the match had no holds barred, the duo made complete use of the no disqualification...
Comments / 1