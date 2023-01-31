Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO