abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
pahomepage.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs
Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs. Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
An unprecedented Spotlight PA analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how a change by policymakers made it possible for virtually anyone to get a card. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
iheart.com
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law
(The Center Square) – The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law. The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases. ...
WOLF
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
explore venango
Rate Drop Coming for National Fuel Gas Customers
ERIE, Pa. – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Feb. 1, 2023. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet...
WOLF
PA Lottery winners claim more than $221M in Scratch-Off prizes in January
PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia. The other top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties:. 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue,...
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
erienewsnow.com
Governor Shapiro Orders U.S. & Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT
Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie & Mercer counties to fly at half-staff. The flags will fly at half-staff in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. The flags will be...
Another major retail store closes in Pennsylvania
Another major retail store has closed its doors for good in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Almost every day, it seems that another major retail chain is announcing new store closures, and today is, unfortunately, no different.
WGAL
What to know about your high PPL bill, and what you can do about it
The News 8 On Your Side investigative team continues to dig into higher-than-expected PPL Electric Utilities bills. In this article, we review customer complaints, growing frustrations, PPL's response, and we explain simple ways you may even be able to start saving money right now on your electric bill. Bookmark this...
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
