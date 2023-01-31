ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs. Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at...
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
WITF

How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania

An unprecedented Spotlight PA analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how a change by policymakers made it possible for virtually anyone to get a card. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
iheart.com

Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
WETM 18 News

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
NorthcentralPA.com

How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
The Center Square

How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law

(The Center Square) – The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law. The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases. ...
explore venango

Rate Drop Coming for National Fuel Gas Customers

ERIE, Pa. – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Feb. 1, 2023. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet...
WOLF

PA Lottery winners claim more than $221M in Scratch-Off prizes in January

PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia. The other top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties:. 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue,...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
WGAL

What to know about your high PPL bill, and what you can do about it

The News 8 On Your Side investigative team continues to dig into higher-than-expected PPL Electric Utilities bills. In this article, we review customer complaints, growing frustrations, PPL's response, and we explain simple ways you may even be able to start saving money right now on your electric bill. Bookmark this...
