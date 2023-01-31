ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body.

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Back in November of 2016 police say Patti crashed in a construction zone on State Route 191, also known as Bangor Mountain Road with the victim, 29-year-old Cody Bensel. Bensel was ejected from the vehicle and died instantly.

Patti was allegedly drunk, and blood tests showed he was twice the legal limit. Officers determined that Patti was driving, though he claimed to be the passenger.

A sentencing date has yet to be set for Patti.

Sandy Gentile Shallo
3d ago

Horrible! You know the dangers of driving under the influence and now there's a family morning the loved one they lost in such a horrible way that could have been prevented. 🙏🏻📿Rest in peace to the lost soul and my prayers to the loved ones morning.

