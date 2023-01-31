Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities
Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships. "Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!!👏🎉🎓#Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter. News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley The post 5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana will hold Job Application Workshop
The City of Fontana Community Services Department will be hosting a Job Application Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center at 16710 Ceres Avenue. This free workshop is open to applicants interested in part-time positions...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Allows Adult Oriented Businesses
Sex clubs will now be allowed within Palm Springs City limits. After the move by the city council, views seem to be mixed over whether or not these businesses should set up shop. “I think it’s a good thing for these sexual businesses to come here because one of the...
pepperbough.com
Save the campus, save the planet
Colton, CA—Last Friday, Colton High School was cleaner than ever. On January 27, the Eco-Friendly Friends Club got together after school to clean the campus and hangout with friends. The event was organized by Eco-Friendly club president Ashley Galvan. She was excited to get the group together to make...
Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February
February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Month Committee has planned numerous fun and educational events throughout the whole month. Check out the list of events: Black History Month Kick-Off & Opening Reception, featuring the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill Team and Drum Squad. A Free Thursday event. Thursday, The post Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
High Desert mall gets specialty retailer
BoxLunch, a specialty retailer that sells merchandise with a pop culture theme, has opened a store at the Mall of Victor Valley. The 2,625-square-foot store near the mall’s Center Court began operating Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, said Terry Relf, the mall’s senior marketing manager. “That was their...
Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles
Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US. Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley. The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of...
Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project
A $5.5 million county project to fix and beautify Highway 111 and Oasis Street in downtown Indio has been completed right before the return of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in February. A ribbon cutting was in Indio at 82-503 Highway 111. Various officials spoke and applauded the work that many people The post Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
iebusinessdaily.com
Industrial building slated for Rancho Cucamonga
Construction has begun on Arrow Business Center, a 49,291-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Cucamonga. The Class-A warehouse distribution facility, which is being developed at 11770 Arrow Route, is expected to be ready for occupancy in September, according to a statement. The project is less than a mile and a half...
ukenreport.com
Second Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby Set
Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby will be held Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. Last year, some 350 participants joined the fun at Lake Cahuilla Regional Veterans Park for the Inaugural Fishing Derby. Children from 5 years old and Veterans as old as 76 years old showed up to fish or to support family and friends that were trying to catch the longest fish.
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
Yelp names Monrovia empanada shop in top 100 places to eat in U.S.
Yelp released its top 100 places to eat in America, and a brick-and-mortar empanada shop in Monrovia made it on the list.
citynewsgroup.com
St. Bernardine Medical Center’s Inland Empire Heart and Vascular Institute Offers New Implant Device
St. Bernardine Medical Center’s Inland Empire Heart and Vascular Institute is proud to offer the San Bernardino community the WATCHMAN FLX™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure Implant device. This life-saving implant reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) – a condition affecting nearly seven million...
4newsplus.com
The Ranch Steakhouse Opens In Phelan
Is there room for another ranch in Phelan? How about one that serves up a 14-ounce Ribeye or a Filet Mignon? You bet there is! The Ranch Steakhouse in historic downtown Phelan will soon open for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail desires. Starting with breakfast and lunch, the doors will swing open at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until 2:00 pm. The Ranch Steakhouse will be open for dinner Sunday Evening, February 12, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Ranch is located at 4264 Phelan Road (formerly the home of Arturo’s Bar and Grill) in Phelan.
Community shows up to support Murrieta restaurant owned by family of fallen Riverside County deputy
A restaurant run by the family of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty reopened to hundreds of supporters from around the community.
