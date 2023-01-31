ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Fontana Herald News

City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents

The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities

Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships. "Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!!👏🎉🎓#Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter. News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley The post 5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana will hold Job Application Workshop

The City of Fontana Community Services Department will be hosting a Job Application Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center at 16710 Ceres Avenue. This free workshop is open to applicants interested in part-time positions...
FONTANA, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Allows Adult Oriented Businesses

Sex clubs will now be allowed within Palm Springs City limits. After the move by the city council, views seem to be mixed over whether or not these businesses should set up shop. “I think it’s a good thing for these sexual businesses to come here because one of the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
pepperbough.com

Save the campus, save the planet

Colton, CA—Last Friday, Colton High School was cleaner than ever. On January 27, the Eco-Friendly Friends Club got together after school to clean the campus and hangout with friends. The event was organized by Eco-Friendly club president Ashley Galvan. She was excited to get the group together to make...
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February

February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Month Committee has planned numerous fun and educational events throughout the whole month. Check out the list of events: Black History Month Kick-Off & Opening Reception, featuring the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill Team and Drum Squad. A Free Thursday event. Thursday, The post Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

High Desert mall gets specialty retailer

BoxLunch, a specialty retailer that sells merchandise with a pop culture theme, has opened a store at the Mall of Victor Valley. The 2,625-square-foot store near the mall’s Center Court began operating Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, said Terry Relf, the mall’s senior marketing manager. “That was their...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project

A $5.5 million county project to fix and beautify Highway 111 and Oasis Street in downtown Indio has been completed right before the return of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in February. A ribbon cutting was in Indio at 82-503 Highway 111. Various officials spoke and applauded the work that many people The post Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Industrial building slated for Rancho Cucamonga

Construction has begun on Arrow Business Center, a 49,291-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Cucamonga. The Class-A warehouse distribution facility, which is being developed at 11770 Arrow Route, is expected to be ready for occupancy in September, according to a statement. The project is less than a mile and a half...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
ukenreport.com

Second Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby Set

Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby will be held Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. Last year, some 350 participants joined the fun at Lake Cahuilla Regional Veterans Park for the Inaugural Fishing Derby. Children from 5 years old and Veterans as old as 76 years old showed up to fish or to support family and friends that were trying to catch the longest fish.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
4newsplus.com

The Ranch Steakhouse Opens In Phelan

Is there room for another ranch in Phelan? How about one that serves up a 14-ounce Ribeye or a Filet Mignon? You bet there is! The Ranch Steakhouse in historic downtown Phelan will soon open for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail desires. Starting with breakfast and lunch, the doors will swing open at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until 2:00 pm. The Ranch Steakhouse will be open for dinner Sunday Evening, February 12, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Ranch is located at 4264 Phelan Road (formerly the home of Arturo’s Bar and Grill) in Phelan.
PHELAN, CA

