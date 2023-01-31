Chiefs’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 halftime performance
It seems Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is looking to follow in the footsteps of a previous Super Bowl contender .
Hours after Kansas City punched its ticket to Super Bowl 2023 , the 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to ask a very “serious question” about his halftime designation for the big game.
“Serious question… can I watch Rihanna perform at halftime?” Valdes-Scantling posted.
The receiver’s followers immediately weighed in, with one fan quipping , “Be up by 3 scores at half and [head coach] Andy [Reid] might consider it.”
Rihanna confirmed in September that she would be headlining the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. In recent weeks, the 34-year-old singer has been teasing fans on social media about what they can expect on the big night.
Should Valdes-Scantling sneak a peek at Rihanna’s highly anticipated performance on game day, he’ll be taking a page out of Bengals kicker Evan McPherson’s playbook.
Last February, when McPherson’s Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022, the 23-year-old kicker remained on the bench at halftime to watch the star-studded lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.
At the time, McPherson was joined by long snapper Clark Harris , who previously told The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro how he planned to stay on the field for the show.
“Everybody that’s going to be on that halftime stage are people that I grew up listening to my whole life — Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg — so, I’m going to just stay on the field at halftime and watch the halftime show,” Harris said.
For McPherson and Harris, catching the show turned out to be a Super Bowl consolation prize as the Rams topped the Bengals, 23-20. In the weeks following the loss, Cincinnati’s special teams coordinator, Darrin Simmons, didn’t hold back when discussing McPherson’s decision to remain on the field.
“That’s a sore subject,” Simmons said to The Athletic . “That’s a real sore subject.”
The Chiefs spoiled the Bengals’ hopes of back-to-back Super Bowl appearances on Sunday with a 23-20 victory in the AFC Championship game. Valdes-Scantling had a breakout performance, grabbing six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, stepping up for the Chiefs’ banged-up receiving corps.
Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023, which gets underway in Arizona on Feb. 12.
Comments / 0