albanyceo.com
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
albanyceo.com
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia
-AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Marla Purvis as its Georgia market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
wgxa.tv
The General Assembly thinks of ways to help the over 100,000 Georgians with Alzheimer's
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- One thing many people may fear as they age is developing Alzheimer's or dementia. Yesterday, the Alzheimer's Association took their concerns to the general assembly health committee. In the meeting the Alzheimer's Association said they are expecting the number of people with Alzheimer's in Georgia to go...
waynecountynews.net
Wayne Medical Center CEO Tyler Taylor Accepts Position in Georgia
Maury Regional Health recently announced that Wayne Medical Center Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tyler Taylor will be leaving his post at the hospital in late February to serve as CEO at a hospital in Georgia. Taylor joined Maury Regional Health in 2013 and has served in several leadership roles, the...
albanyceo.com
If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?
Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
albanyceo.com
Twenty-five GSW Marshals Selected to Prestigious Program
Twenty-five students have been selected to one of Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) most prestigious and oldest organizations on campus, the GSW Marshals. Founded in 1939, the GSW Marshals is an ambassador program designed to serve as university hosts for special events including commencement, convocations and donor receptions among others. Students must be recommended by GSW faculty or staff for their leadership ability, communication skills and enthusiasm for the University. They go through an extensive application and interview process before they are able to be trained in this position.
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is one of ten states considering a federal bill aimed at addressing the state's teaching shortage. It's called the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. It was created in part by the Department of Defense, which was looking to help military families. "We've been very fortunate...
albanyceo.com
Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
albanyceo.com
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions
Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
harbinclinic.com
Don’t Skip a Beat: 5-Star Heart Care Close to Home
Having access to local, 5-start heart care means you don’t have to skip a beat when it comes to getting the care you deserve so you can get back to your routine. February is National Heart Month, and with over 40 cardiovascular providers utilizing over 450 years of experience, Harbin Clinic’s robust and comprehensive heart health programs are available throughout 13 counties of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. When necessary, our providers are prepared to serve patients at four regional hospitals in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
saportareport.com
Plant Vogtle is almost complete — time to celebrate?
By Guest Columnist PATTY DURAND, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2. As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia, and the only nuclear plant under construction in the country. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? And is it time to thank the Georgia Public Service Commission for its approval and oversight?
southgatv.com
National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia
SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
Georgia Super Museum Sunday offers free admission this weekend
Sunday, February 5, 2023, is the annual Super Museum Sunday in Georgia. Most? (many) museums throughout the state will have FREE admission on this day. It is a great way to visit multiple museums. Because of the expected crowds, each museum may have more limited or different tours than usual.
WDEF
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
