Albany, GA

Twenty-five GSW Marshals Selected to Prestigious Program

Twenty-five students have been selected to one of Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) most prestigious and oldest organizations on campus, the GSW Marshals. Founded in 1939, the GSW Marshals is an ambassador program designed to serve as university hosts for special events including commencement, convocations and donor receptions among others. Students must be recommended by GSW faculty or staff for their leadership ability, communication skills and enthusiasm for the University. They go through an extensive application and interview process before they are able to be trained in this position.
AMERICUS, GA
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
AMA Art Ball Will Feature Music by The Grapevine Band

The Albany Museum of Art is headed toward another sellout of its signature annual event, AMA Art Ball: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler, presented by Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany. The black-tie event is at 6:30 pm at the future home of the AMA, 140 W. Broad Ave....
ALBANY, GA
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions

Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
ALBANY, GA
Jay Houston on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany

Director of Resource Development & Marketing at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Jay Houston talks about the positive impact they have on the community and how you can support their mission. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...
ALBANY, GA

