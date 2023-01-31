One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon.

Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash.

England was driving an eastbound 2022 Ford Explorer in the outside lane, signaled a left turn, crossed the east inside lane and west inside lane, and struck a westbound 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 16-year-old Dylan Robert Hoepker of Cromwell.

England was taken to the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston and transported by Air to another medical facility.