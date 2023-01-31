ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTMpD_0kXNabjy00

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon.

Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash.

England was driving an eastbound 2022 Ford Explorer in the outside lane, signaled a left turn, crossed the east inside lane and west inside lane, and struck a westbound 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 16-year-old Dylan Robert Hoepker of Cromwell.

England was taken to the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston and transported by Air to another medical facility.

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes

Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Lamoni Driver Injured In Interstate 35 Accident

A Lamoni driver was injured following a one vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning which totaled the vehicle she was driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 30 year old Kayla Drumheller was driving northbound on I-35 and went off the side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck an embankment at the emergency crossover and went airborne. The vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its top.
LAMONI, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. James Fulk, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested January 28th for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Fulk posted bond the next day and was released. Barbara Riley, 42, of Exira, was arrested January 31st for...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests and one citation. Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested Monday for Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault. Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for Public Intoxication. Dale Saylors, 37, of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested January 27th for three counts of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly threatens to kill mother

A West Des Moines man allegedly threatened to kill his mother Wednesday night in the course of a domestic dispute. Ali Abdulmajeed Mah Al Hakeem, 28, of 6387 Vista Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree harassment. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Vista...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked on several drug charges

(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 1 Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 27-year-old Bradley Clark Perry for OWI, 1st offense, on Tuesday in the 600 block of East Hammond Street. Officers transported Perry to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices

GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hayden Hoffmann Obituary

Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, of Oakland, IA, died January 28, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 16, 2003, to Heidi (Nilan) Weilage and Harold Hoffmann Jr., in Omaha, NE. Hayden grew up in Glenwood, where he graduated from Glenwood...
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy