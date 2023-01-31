Read full article on original website
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GA Global Partners to Auction Bitcoin Mining Machines from Closed Albany Facility
GA Global Partners is now accepting bids for a live online webcast auction on February 8th of over 400 Bitmain Antminer bitcoin mining machines and related support equipment from a recently closed crypto mining farm in Albany, Georgia. The auction will get under way at 10:00 EST February 8th at...
Jay Houston on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany
Director of Resource Development & Marketing at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Jay Houston talks about the positive impact they have on the community and how you can support their mission. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...
